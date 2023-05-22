MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances linger in parts of Arizona today

PHOENIX — It's back to our more typical weather for this time of year, with warm and dry conditions expected for much of Arizona this week.

Scattered storms are still possible across northern Arizona this afternoon, with a few spotty showers in those areas on Tuesday, too.

Here in the Valley, it'll be a dry week with very consistent temperatures from day to day.

High pressure is building in to our southeast limiting the moisture that flows into the state.

Valley highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s each day. Overnight lows will cool into the 60s to low 70s each morning.

Air quality continues to be an issue, too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Tuesday. You may want to limit your time outdoors if you are sensitive or have any respiratory conditions otherwise you may have difficulty breathing.

Breezes pick up by midweek as we track another storm system that will work its way down the west coast. The winds will help mix up the air and should help improve air quality for the second half of the week.

That storm system will eventually brush by just north of our state, dropping Valley highs into the mid to upper 90s for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 30th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

