MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances linger ahead of another round of extreme heat in Phoenix

PHOENIX — It's a hot and humid start to the week in the Valley!

High pressure to our east is bringing lots of moisture into Arizona and keeping monsoon storm chances in play through the middle of the week.

Scattered storms will be possible again across the high country and in eastern and southeastern Arizona today.

Here in the Valley, we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms, and areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

The biggest hazards with any storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Our forecast will dry out by the Fourth of July, ushering in another round of scorching heat.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the Phoenix Metro and most of southwest Arizona starting Thursday, all the way through next Tuesday. This will likely be upgraded to a Warning.

Thursday through Tuesday are now ABC15 Weather Action Days as an extra reminder that you need to take action and prepare yourself and your family for this next, dangerous heat wave.

Valley highs will soar above 110 degrees starting today, topping out near 115 degrees by the Fourth of July. High temperatures will top out near 115 degrees each day through the holiday weekend.

Phoenix highs could tie or end up within a degree or two of the records on Friday, Saturday and Monday. The current record high for both Friday and Saturday is 116 degrees. Monday's record high temperature is 115 degrees.

Overnight lows will stay warm too, only cooling into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

An Excessive Heat Warning is already in effect through Friday night for areas along the Colorado River in southwestern Arizona.

Another Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for areas in northwestern Arizona, across Mohave County, from Thursday morning until Monday evening.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.84" (+0.89" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

