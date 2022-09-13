MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances linger across Arizona today

PHOENIX — We aren't quite done with the storm threat just yet.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Valley through the morning, with a stray shower or storm still possible this afternoon.

Storms will continue across northern and eastern Arizona today, too.

Be on the lookout gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas in northwest Arizona through late tonight.

Drier air will move in by the middle to end of the week as high pressure builds in.

That will send Valley temperatures back into the triple digits by Friday. We'll hover around 102 degrees over the weekend, too.

Next week, another storm system will be moving through the Great Basin and that could bring rain and thunderstorm chances back to our state. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.71" (-2.34" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.06"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

