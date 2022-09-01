MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances gradually increase through the end of the week

PHOENIX — We ended up with cooler than average temperatures for the month of August, but now temperatures are sizzling as we kick off September!
Valley highs will top out between 106 and 110 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area on Sunday and Monday, as those look to be the hottest days with highs at 110 degrees.
Sunday and Monday are now also ABC15 Weather Action Days as we encourage you to take action to stay safe by limiting your time outside and keeping your pets inside. Make sure you're staying hydrated, too.
Cars heat up fast! So, don't leave your kids or pets unattended in your vehicle.
We'll see a slight increase in storm chances in the higher terrain across northern and eastern Arizona today through the weekend.
While Valley rain chances are still low, we could see a few sprinkles or get gusty winds this afternoon and evening as storms approach from the east.
Then we'll see another slight chance (10 percent) of an isolated storm or two making it down from the higher terrain and into the Valley on Friday and Saturday
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.79" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.59"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
