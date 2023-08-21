MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue across Arizona as Hilary weakens

PHOENIX — What once was Tropical Storm Hilary continues to weaken and move further north, through Nevada. While this storm is losing steam, the moisture and storm threat will linger behind it, including here in Arizona.

Flood Watches remain in effect for northern Arizona, north of the Grand Canyon today.

The Valley saw light rain overnight and early this morning and we could see another round of thunderstorms by this evening and tonight.

Storms could move in just in time for the evening commute, bringing powerful winds, blowing dust, heavy rain, and localized flooding. Stay weather-aware and be prepared to seek shelter if necessary when storms move into your community.

The clouds and influx of moisture cooled temperatures down this weekend. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 90s today, but it will be the coolest day of the week.

Temperatures will steadily climb throughout the rest of the week and we could approach 110 degrees again by Friday.

Phoenix has now had 46 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

This year has also tied the record for the most lows in the 90s in any year. We're now up to 29 days with lows in the 90s, breaking the record of 28 days set in 2020. We will likely add a few more to this tally before the summer ends.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.90" (-1.56" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.67"

______________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

_____________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar