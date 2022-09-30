MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue across Arizona on this last day of Monsoon 2022

PHOENIX — Today marks the final day of the 2022 Monsoon season, but storm chances are still in play.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and brief heavy downpours with any of the thunderstorms that hit our state. Much of the action will be across southern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, there's a risk for blowing dust late this evening into tonight, with a very slight chance of a stray shower. Most of us will stay dry.

Valley storm chances increase to 20 percent on Saturday and Sunday.

We could also be nearing the end of triple-digit temperatures.

Phoenix's average last 100-degree day is October 5th, but we've seen triple digits all the way until the end of October before.

Over the next week, we'll be flirting with that century mark as highs remain in the upper 90s across the Phoenix metro area.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.55" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.28"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

