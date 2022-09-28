MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — It's been a hot start to the week as high pressure sits overhead.
Temperatures will gradually drop a few degrees throughout the week, but we are expecting triple-digit heat through at least Thursday.
Storm chances are back this week, too.
Storms will mostly be confined to northern and southern Arizona, but we could see a few storms back in the Valley this afternoon and evening.
The monsoon season officially ends this Friday, September 30th.
Although our Valley forecast will dry out, there will still be storm chances in the higher terrain and across northern Arizona through next week.
We could soon be nearing the end of our 100-degree temperatures for 2022, as well. Phoenix's average last 100-degree day is October 5th.
Right now, it looks like highs will hover in the upper 90s to low 100s through the weekend with cooler air toward the middle of next week.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.52" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.26"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
