MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances are back this week!

PHOENIX — For the start of the week, mornings will be chilly in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoons in the 70s.

But BIG changes are on the way. We are tracking two storm systems this week that will bring the first taste of winter to our state.

Storm number one will slide down the California coast Tuesday, sending gusty winds and clouds and scattered showers for Tuesday.

Light snow showers down to 6,000 feet are expected for Northern Arizona, with models indicating we could see one to two inches of snow along the Kaibab Plateau, some portions of the Mogollon Rim, and the White Mountains.

Wednesday is the break between storms with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures expected.

Storm number two drops into Arizona Thursday. This system will bring much colder air to drop temperatures, bring much stronger winds, and better chances for rain and snow.

We will keep tracking that system and bring you more details as this one gets closer!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.26" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

