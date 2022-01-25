MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings showers to parts of Arizona today

PHOENIX — Our stretch of gorgeous, seasonable conditions continues in the Valley.

Highs will top out near normal, hitting the upper 60s each day through Thursday.

Up north, a storm system will pass by the Four Corners today bringing a slight chance of spotty snow flurries to areas from the Mogolon Rim to northeast Arizona.

As winds shift behind this storm system, it will get windy along the Colorado River Valley.

Lake Wind Advisories are in effect in Mohave county today as wind gusts peak near 40 mph.

Here in Phoenix, winds will stay light.

High pressure will build in next, sending temperatures back into the low 70s by Friday.

Overnight lows will stay chilly though, as Valley temperatures cool into the 40s each morning.

Another area of low pressure will pass through our state over the weekend bringing more clouds and breezes, but at this point our forecast is looking dry.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.58" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

