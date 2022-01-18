MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings rain and snow chances today

PHOENIX — Rain and snow chances return as a storm system moves through our state.

Showers will be very spotty around our state today, with minimal accumulation expected.

Here in the Valley, the best chances for rain showers will be mid-morning through the early afternoon. They will be light and spotty, with little to no rainfall accumulations.

For the high country, snow levels will be around 6,500 to 7,000 feet. We'll see a mix of rain and snow showers along and south of the Mogollon Rim. Accumulations will end up at less than an inch in most spots.

Then we'll dry out tonight with just a slight chance of showers along the eastern Rim again on Wednesday.

As this storm system moves through, temperatures will drop a few degrees.

Valley highs will fall to the mid to upper 60s today and Wednesday before rebounding into the 70s again for the end of the week.

Overnight lows will stay cool as temperatures drop into the 40s across the Valley around sunrise each day this week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

