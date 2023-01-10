MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings more winds, rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — A cold front is on the way!

Valley highs will top out in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon before falling into the 60s on Wednesday.

We're also tracking high winds, rain and snow as that front moves across our state.

Rain and snow showers will develop first across northwestern Arizona late this afternoon.

By this evening, rain and snow showers will move into north-central Arizona and we could even see some rain here in the Valley.

Our best chance for rain won't come until after 8 p.m. in the Valley. Rainfall amounts will be light for the Phoenix Metro area with less than a tenth of an inch expected.

Up north, the snow level will drop to near 4,500 feet by tonight and we are expecting one to three inches of snow in spots above 6,000 feet in elevation. That includes Flagstaff.

Areas of blowing snow and low visibility are possible as winds pick up, too. So, use caution on the roads or skip travel this evening.

Peak gusts could hit 35 to 45 mph along the I-40 corridor with gusts near 50 mph across Mohave county.

Wind Advisories are in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. today across Mohave county.

This front will quickly move into New Mexico Wednesday morning as our forecast across Arizona dries out.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop several degrees.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will fall into the mid 60s on Wednesday with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will rebound into the 70s again by Thursday afternoon and we'll climb to the mid 70s on Friday.

Another storm system will be headed our way over the weekend and this one could be stronger and last longer.

We are tracking more rain chances in the Valley as early as late Saturday night and more snow is expected up north, too.

Stay tuned for updates on timing and how much rain and snow we could get as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.27" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

