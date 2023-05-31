MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings more winds and a dose of cooler air!

PHOENIX — After a hot start to the week, we're getting a nice dose of cooler air as a storm system approaches from the west.

Valley highs will fall into the low 90s today and Thursday, putting us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Winds will pick up again today, with peak wind gusts at 30 to 35 mph across the state, including right here in the Phoenix metro area.

We won't see any rain in the Valley, but there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona today, Thursday and Friday.

Those rain chances will continue up north through the weekend and early next week too as we track another area of low pressure moving in.

We are also expecting air quality to get worse by the end of the week as winds ease up.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Friday and Saturday as ozone pollution reaches unhealthy levels, especially for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD. If you all into one of these categories, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 6th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

______________________________________

