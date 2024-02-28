MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings more rain and snow to parts of Arizona today

PHOENIX — Moisture continues to stream into Arizona ahead of a storm system sitting off the coast of southern California.

That storm will finally move into our state today, bringing more rain and snow to central, eastern, and southeastern Arizona.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across southeast Arizona first, then we could see a few of those showers or isolated storms move into the Valley in time for the afternoon and evening commute.

The best bet for a few showers here in the Valley will be between 3 and 7 p.m. today. Rainfall amounts will be light with only a few hundredths of an inch possible.

Higher terrain spots above 8,000 feet in elevation along the eastern Mogollon Rim and into the White Mountains could see light snow by tonight.

This storm will clear out by Thursday morning, with high pressure set to build back in and warm things up again.

Valley highs will climb back into the low 80s by Friday afternoon.

Then, we're tracking another storm that could bring more wind, rain and snow to Arizona late Saturday and Sunday. Overall, forecast models have been trending drier with this storm for Arizona, so we now only have a slight chance of a few spotty rain showers in our Valley forecast.

Breezes will pick up a bit Saturday and Sunday and cooler air with this storm will drop highs back into the low 70s on Sunday and Monday.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

