MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm bringing wind, rain and snow to Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — A storm system is moving into Arizona bringing wind, rain and snow.

Wind Advisories are in effect through 5 p.m. Saturday along the Colorado River Valley. Gusts could hit 45 mph overnight into Saturday morning.

Rain and snow showers have already started across northern Arizona and chances for rain here in the Valley will begin Saturday morning.

The showers will be hit or miss, but a few spots may see around a tenth of an inch of rain.

Up north, snowfall accumulations will be light with most spots between 5,000 and 6,500 feet in elevation picking up less than an inch of snow.

Flagstaff, and other spots at 6,500 feet in elevation or higher, could get one to three inches of snow.

Winds will get breezy across northern Arizona and here in the Valley on Saturday, too.

Gusts will peak near 25 mph around mid-day in Phoenix before backing off Saturday night.

Chances for rain and snow will continue into Sunday morning before this storm starts to clear out on Sunday evening.

We are looking dry again across Arizona next week.

Valley highs will top out in the upper 60s through the weekend with 70s back in play next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.08" (-0.55" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

