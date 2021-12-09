MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm bringing rain and snow to Arizona today!

PHOENIX — Our next storm is set to hit Arizona today!

Clouds will move in and we could see a few spotty showers this afternoon.

Then, winds will pick up and rain chances will ramp up tonight!

Right now, we're expecting anywhere from a trace to 0.15" of rain across the Phoenix metro area. Most of that will come in the overnight hours, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

We're tracking the chance of around one to four inches of snow up north, including in Flagstaff and along the Mogollon Rim. Accumulating snow will be for areas at 6,500 feet in elevation or higher.

We're also tracking the chance for seven to eleven inches of snow along the Kaibab & Defiance Plateaus, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday.

Wind gusts will peak near 25 mph here in the Valley, but they could top 40 mph in parts of northern Arizona Thursday evening.

By Friday, the storm heads east. A few rain and snow showers will be possible in eastern Arizona, but our forecast will dry back out here in the Valley.

Look for sunshine and highs in the upper 60 to low 70s this weekend. Mornings will stay chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Next week, all eyes are on the Pacific again as another storm system churns off the coast of California.

This one could bring rain and snow chances back to Arizona by Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for details as we get closer!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

