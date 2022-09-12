MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stay weather-aware, more storms possible today

Stay weather-aware — another round of monsoon storms will impact our state today.

Storms could produce strong or damaging winds along with heavy rain and flooding. There's also a risk of more blowing dust, and a few storms could also produce hail.

These storms will develop as we see the remnants of Kay continue to weaken near our state.

Dry air will begin moving in by midweek as high pressure builds in, clearing out our rain chances for the rest of the week.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday before we warm back into the 100s starting Thursday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.71" (-2.32" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.06"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

