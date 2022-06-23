PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona bringing strong winds, blowing dust, lightning, and rain!
Storms chances will continue each day through the weekend as monsoon moisture continues to flow in.
Storm chances look particularly good for the Valley this afternoon and evening, and again on Sunday. So stay weather-aware.
We could get dust before the rain so ahead of that threat the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Watch for today.
If you see dust blowing in, stay inside until after it clears. Breathing it in has been linked to cases of Valley fever, which could cause long-term health issues.
Ozone pollution will climb by the end of the week and could reach unhealthy levels, too. Ozone High Pollution Watches are now in effect on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Daily highs will peak between 104 and 110 degrees across the Valley with early morning lows in the 80s.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.56" (-2.37" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
