MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Starting to warm back up across Arizona

PHOENIX — After another cold start, temperatures will start to gradually trend up into the weekend.

Highs will still end up below normal, but will warm into the mid 60s around the Valley this afternoon.

We'll get back above freezing in the high country today, too.

Breezes kick back up throughout the day, but gusts will peak at 20 to 25 mph here in the Valley and across northern Arizona.

Look for overnight lows in the 40s again by Saturday and Sunday mornings in Phoenix.

Daytime highs will hit the upper 60s on Saturday across the Valley.

As high pressure builds in, we'll continue to climb and see 70s back in our Valley forecast throughout next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.83" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

