MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stalled out storm system finally begins to clear out today

PHOENIX — An area of low pressure that has been stalled over Arizona bringing rain and snow, is finally starting to clear out today.

We'll see a few more spotty showers and thunderstorms develop over the higher terrain north of Phoenix today, but the Valley will begin to dry out.

High pressure will build in next, bringing another big warm-up by the end of the week.

Valley highs will climb into the low to mid 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, putting us several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Then, another storm will bring more cool air our way on Sunday and Monday, with more wind, rain and snow chances too. Stay tuned for updates on this storm as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.50 (+0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.74"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

