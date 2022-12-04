MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spotty showers continue for Sunday

PHOENIX — It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as this wet weather continues through Sunday.

Rainfall in the past 24 hrs in the valley ranges from 0.10" to 0.98".

The main band of rain showers will track through parts of central and southern Arizona tonight through Sunday afternoon. Northern Arizona gets a chance to see some scattered showers late Sunday afternoon.

Low-level clouds and some fog are reducing visibility (even here in the valley) this will lead to dangerous driving conditions overnight and early Sunday morning.

Northern and Eastern Arizona will get most of the showers on Sunday but we don't rule out a few spotty showers here in the valley. Otherwise cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, with highs across the valley in the mid-60s.

Early next week, another storm will be moving in from the west bringing more chances for spotty showers to our state and a chance for snow in the high country.

It will be a slow-moving system, so slight chances for showers will continue through at least midweek in northern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, we could see more chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.25" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

