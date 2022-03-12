MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: So long, 70s! The 80s are coming in hot.

PHOENIX — Friday was the last relatively cool day before a big warm-up sets in this weekend.

High pressure builds to our west over the weekend, sending temperatures into the upper 70s Saturday and 80s on Sunday.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week so, make sure you're staying hydrated.

We'll stay dry statewide this weekend but the breezes will remain up north where gusts could still reach 25 mph. Winds in the Valley will be about 5 to 10 mph.

Thanks to the wind last week and now a warm up, the pollen count in the Valley is shooting up and will stay high for the next several days with main allergens being mulberry, ash, and juniper.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

