Watch
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slow warming trend this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Ochoa
FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Posted at 5:33 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 07:33:18-05

PHOENIX — Temperatures are gradually warming up and will be flirting with the 70s this weekend.

Tonight, clear and cold conditions may lead to freeze for parts of Maricopa County. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Aguila Valley, including Wickenburg, through early Saturday.

High pressure will control our weather pattern through early next week, meaning dry conditions and warmer temps!

Then, another storm system may bring more rain, snow, and cooler temps to the state as early as Wednesday and last through Christmas Eve.

Stay tuned to ABC15 for further updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.55"
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018