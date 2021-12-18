MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slow warming trend this weekend

PHOENIX — Temperatures are gradually warming up and will be flirting with the 70s this weekend.

Tonight, clear and cold conditions may lead to freeze for parts of Maricopa County. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Aguila Valley, including Wickenburg, through early Saturday.

High pressure will control our weather pattern through early next week, meaning dry conditions and warmer temps!

Then, another storm system may bring more rain, snow, and cooler temps to the state as early as Wednesday and last through Christmas Eve.

Stay tuned to ABC15 for further updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.92" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.55"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.