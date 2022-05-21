MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slightly cooler weekend on tap with highs staying in the 90s

PHOENIX — Winds are backing off and temperatures are dropping for the weekend!

Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s today and Sunday with just a few afternoon breezes.

Early morning temperatures will be nice and mild as most of the Valley drops into the 60s over the weekend.

Enjoy the cooler air while it lasts because we have another big warm-up ahead.

High pressure builds in next week and temperatures will be back in the triple digits starting Tuesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

