MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight storm chances remain in the Valley before drying out this weekend

Jose Ochoa
Posted at 4:45 AM, Sep 22, 2022
PHOENIX — The Valley is starting to dry out after a very wet day on Wednesday.

Parts of the far west Valley got over an inch of rain, with nearly every Valley neighborhood seeing measurable rain at some point on Wednesday.

Sky Harbor picked up 0.06 inches, putting our monsoon total at 2.22 inches of rain.

Up north, Flood Watches are still in effect in Prescott, Sedona, along the Mogollon Rim and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday night as storm chances continue.

Here in the Valley, there's just a slight chance of an isolated storm or two on Thursday and Friday.

Valley highs will top out in the mid 90s on Thursday, putting us a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Then, expect temperatures slightly above average this weekend. We will creep closer to 105 by the start of the new work week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.77" (-2.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.23"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
