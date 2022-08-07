MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going back up in the Valley

PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return.

Watch for isolated storms south of the Valley this morning.

More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week.

Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 11pm.

A Flood Watch is in effect across central Arizona through Monday morning.

Ozone pollution will also reach unhealthy levels in the afternoon hours, so the Valley is under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory.

If you have a respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you may have difficulty breathing.

As storm chances increase, temperatures will drop.

Look for a high of 104 today in Phoenix and the low 100s by Monday with early morning lows in the 80s.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.66" (-2.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.36"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

