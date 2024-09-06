MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling temperatures continue today with a slight cool down this weekend

PHOENIX — 2024 has now brought the most days ever recorded at 110 degrees or hotter to Phoenix.

We will likely add a few more to the tally as extreme heat continues through the middle of September.

Sky Harbor officially soared to a high of 116 degrees on Thursday, breaking the daily record of 115 set in 2020 and marking the latest 116-degree day ever in Phoenix. That also tied the record for the hottest September day ever recorded with September 1st, 1950.

With high pressure overhead, monsoon moisture is getting cut off and temperatures are soaring.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect in the Valley through 8 p.m tonight. So, we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode as reminder to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat.

Limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., stay hydrated and never leave kids or pets in the car no matter how quick the errand.

Phoenix could top 112 degrees today but air quality is expected to improve as breezes pick up.

Temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees over the weekend, but we could still flirt with daily records on Saturday and Sunday with highs expected near 108 degrees.

Right now, there is no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Thursday, we've had 102 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Meteorological summer ended on August 31st and it was the hottest summer on record in Phoenix! The overall average temperature for June, July and August was 98.9 degrees, breaking last summer's record of 97.0 degrees.

Hot and dry typically go hand-in-hand and it's also been a fairly dry monsoon in the Valley. There are only a few weeks left to get rain in the bucket before the season officially ends on September 30th.

Unfortunately, there are no storm chances in sight for the Phoenix metro area. We could, however, see a few monsoon storms fire up over the next few days across parts of the high country and southeastern Arizona.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.37" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

