MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling summer heat continues into September, as storm chances linger

PHOENIX — We're headed into a hot holiday weekend in the Valley, but we're also still tracking a slight chance of monsoon storms.

We aren't expecting anything severe in the Phoenix metro area, but watch out for gusty winds at times and lightning with any storms that develop. There's a 10 percent chance for isolated storms today, then storm chances get a little better on Saturday in the late afternoon and evening. We'll see another 10 percent chance for storms on Sunday before drier conditions set in by Labor Day.

Most of the monsoon action will stay in the higher terrain across northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona over the next few days and as high pressure builds in temperatures will get hotter.

Here in the Valley, we could reach 110 degrees today and come close to that mark for much of next week with only a slight dip to 108 on Saturday and Sunday.

Phoenix has already had 53 days so far this year at 110 degrees or hotter. The all-time record is 55 days set just last year, and there is an increasing chance that we may break that record before temperatures cool-down in mid to late September.

There is also no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Thursday, we've had 95 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.18" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

