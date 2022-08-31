MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling hot week as monsoon storm chances stay low

PHOENIX — Phoenix hit 110+ degrees for the first time this month on Tuesday, reaching a high of 111.

We'll come close to that 110 mark again today before temperatures trend down a few degrees toward the end of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect across the Valley until 8 p.m. as hot temperatures increase the risk for heat illness this week.

We're in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe in this extreme heat. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and electrolyte drinks.

Limit your time outside from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and keep your pets inside, too.

Cars heat up fast! So, don't leave your kids or pets unattended in your vehicle.

While we may see a few spotty storms in the higher terrain and in southeastern Arizona, our Valley forecast is looking dry for the next few days.

We'll see a slight chance (10 percent) of an isolated storm or two making it down from the higher terrain and into the Valley on Friday.

Then temperatures are heating back up in time for the holiday weekend, with Valley highs back near 110 Saturday and Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.76" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.59"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

