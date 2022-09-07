MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling hot Wednesday ahead of storm chances, lower temperatures

PHOENIX — Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Phoenix metro area until 8 p.m., so we're in ABC15 Weather Action Mode.

Take action to stay safe by limiting your time outside and staying hydrated. Keep your pets inside, too.

Cars heat up fast! So, don't leave your kids or pets unattended in your vehicle.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is also in effect again today. If you have any respiratory illnesses, such as asthma or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing.

Relief is finally in sight after this heat wave. By Thursday, clouds move in and temperatures start to drop.

Monsoon moisture, combined with remnants of Hurricane Kay, will increase across our state and Valley storm chances will be back in play starting Friday.

We'll also see daytime highs plummet into the 90s Friday and Saturday as early morning lows drop into the 70s across much of the Valley.

Storm chances will continue into early next week, so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

