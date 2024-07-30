MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling hot end to July with limited storm chances across Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure is shifting east, limiting our monsoon moisture across Arizona over the next few days.

There is still a chance for a few storms across southern Arizona and over the higher terrain of northern and eastern Arizona, but it doesn't look like we'll see much in the Valley through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will stay hot with Valley highs within a degree or two of the 110-degree mark.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 80s across the Phoenix metro through the middle of the week.

As temperatures stay hot, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke continues.

Limit your time outside, especially in the afternoon, during the day's peak heat. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

As high pressure shifts back to the west later this week, temperatures will get even hotter and more monsoon moisture will flow in.

Here in the Valley, that will bring a slight chance of spotty storms back to the forecast Wednesday through the weekend.

Then, chances will increase just a bit more over the weekend as Phoenix approaches 113 degrees by Sunday.

Air quality will be an issue later this week, too.

Ozone High Pollution Watches have been issued for Thursday and Friday as ozone pollution potentially reaches unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

These pollution watches could be upgraded to advisories as we get closer, so we'll keep you updated throughout the week.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.41" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

