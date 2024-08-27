MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling hot days, air quality alerts and a return of monsoon storm chances

PHOENIX — It's a sizzling hot start to the week in the Valley!

Phoenix could reach 110 degrees again this afternoon.

Phoenix has now reached 110 degrees or hotter for 53 days so far this year. The all-time record is 55 days, set just last year. We'll be inching toward that record over the next seven days as temperatures remain sizzling hot heading into September.

There is also no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple digits days. As of Monday, we've had 92 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Most of the monsoon action will be in southeastern Arizona again today, but as we get a boost in monsoon moisture the Valley will see a slight chance of spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday morning.

That should help drop temperatures a few degrees with Valley highs near 106 on Wednesday.

Then, we'll be drying out and heating back up through Labor Day weekend with more 110s possible in Phoenix.

Air quality is also a concern as ozone pollution builds up this week, causing potential health impacts for some of us.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD.

Limit your time outside, especially during the afternoon hours when ozone pollution is at is worst, or you may experience chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion or even difficulty breathing.

_______________________________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.09" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

