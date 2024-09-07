MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat in the Valley as a slight chance of isolated storms returns

PHOENIX — It's a sizzling start to September in the Valley!

Sky Harbor only dropped to a low of just 93 degrees Friday morning, breaking the daily record warm low of 89 set in 2020. That also broke the record for the hottest September low ever. Previously, the record warm low for September was 91 degrees set on September 5th, 2011.

That also marks the 38th day with lows in the 90s this year. The previous record was 35 days set in 2023.

2024 has also now brought the most days ever recorded at 110 degrees or hotter to Phoenix. Friday marked day 57. The previous record was 55 set just last year.

We have a bit of monsoon moisture flowing back into Arizona and a few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight and again on Saturday. The highest potential will be in the higher terrain, but there is at least a slight chance of an isolated storm or two in the Valley through Saturday night.

Temperatures are also expected to drop a few degrees over the weekend, but we could still flirt with daily records on Saturday and Sunday with highs just shy of that dreaded 110-degree mark.

Right now, there is no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Friday, we've had 103 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Meteorological summer ended on August 31st and it was the hottest summer on record in Phoenix! The overall average temperature for June, July and August was 98.9 degrees, breaking last summer's record of 97.0 degrees.

Hot and dry typically go hand-in-hand and it's also been a fairly dry monsoon in the Valley. There are only a few weeks left to get rain in the bucket before the season officially ends on September 30th.

Storm chances will continue through the weekend across the high country and parts of southeastern Arizona, but our Valley forecast looks dry again by Sunday.

There's also hope on the horizon for a bit of relief from the heat by the end of next week as a storm system passes to our north. We'll keep you posted on the changes as we get closer!

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.39" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

