MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat continues, as storms bring a risk of strong winds and blowing dust

PHOENIX — It's staying hot and humid all week as chances for monsoon storms continue across Arizona.

The greatest storm potential will be across the higher terrain in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, but there's also a chance for more storms in the Valley too as those mountain storms will move in our direction each day.

Any storms that develop could produce strong winds, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along and near wildfire burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Blowing dust is also a risk as storms kick up winds across some of our open desert areas. We could see that happen today, especially in spots just south of Phoenix as storms move off the higher terrain. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 4 to 9 pm today for parts of the south Valley, including for cities like Ahwatukee and Queen Creek, and for much of Pinal and Pima counties. Blowing dust or a dust storm could reduce visibility to below a mile, so remember to "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" if you get caught on the road when dust hits.

Valley highs will continue to top out above 110 degrees each afternoon and overnight lows will only cool into the 80s to low 90s each day.

Lingering monsoon moisture will also make it feel hotter, as the heat index or "feels like" temperature runs a degree or so higher than the air temperature.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for all of Mohave County, including for spots like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, until Wednesday night.

Excessive Heat Warnings are also in effect for areas along the Lower Colorado River Valley until Friday night. This includes Yuma. Heat index values in this part of Arizona could top out between 115 and 120 degrees this week.

As temperatures stay hot across the Valley and state, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke continues.

Limit your time outside, especially in the afternoon, during the day's peak heat. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

Air quality will also be a concern this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect across Maricopa and Pinal counties through Wednesday and Ozone High Pollution Watches have already been issued for Thursday and Friday. Those could be upgraded to advisories as we get closer.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease, and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

All of us can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, using public transportation or working from home. Also, re-fuel your vehicle after dark and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.63" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

