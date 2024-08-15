MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat continues as Phoenix sees another stretch of 110+ degree temperatures

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded!

As of today, we've had 80 days in a row at 100 degrees or hotter. The previous record was 76 triple-digit days in a row set in August of 1993.

And there is no relief in sight!

Phoenix will top out at or just above 110 degrees over the next several days with overnight lows dropping into the upper 80s and low 90s.

As temperatures heat up, we're getting closer to the record for the most days with lows in the 90s in a single year. So far this year, we're up to 32 days. The record stands at 35 days, set just last year. We could tie or maybe even surpass that record over the next seven days.

Air quality will worsen this week, too. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for today.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Air quality should improve over the weekend as monsoon moisture and storm chances return. We're tracking a slight chance of spotty storms in the Valley Saturday, Sunday and next week.

_______________________________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.20" (-0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

_____________________________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

_____________________________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_____________________________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

