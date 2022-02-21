MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Significant winter storm on the way this week

PHOENIX — A significant winter storm is on the way to our state this week bringing more wind, rain, snow and another huge drop in temperatures.

Winds crank up across the state today and Tuesday with the strongest winds expected across northern Arizona. Wind Advisories are in effect across northern and northwest Arizona today and Tuesday. Wind gusts could top out near 55 mph in spots along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.

The Valley is staying breezy through midweek, but our wind gusts will top out closer to 20 to 25 mph.

Snow showers could develop in the high country as early as this afternoon, but the more significant and widespread snow is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watches are now in effect for areas above 5,000 feet along the Mogollon Rim from Tuesday to Wednesday. This includes areas like Flagstaff and Happy Jack. A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect for areas above 3,000 feet in northwest Arizona, including spots like Kingman.

Snow levels will fall to around 4,000 feet by Wednesday morning. We could pick up 1 to 4 inches of snow above 4,000 feet, 4 to 8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet, and as much as 8 to 16 inches of snow in spots above 7,000 feet.

Travel will be hazardous across the high country, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday with the potential for areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility so use caution or avoid travel if possible.

Here in the Valley, our best rain chances come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We could pick up around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in the Phoenix Metro, with as much as a half an inch of rain in the foothills to our north and east. It's possible we even get a dusting of snow on some of the mountain peaks just north and east of the Valley.

The cooler air begins to impact our temperatures today with Valley highs dropping into the upper 60s today and Tuesday, but it'll get much colder with highs down into the 50s on Wednesday!

Overnight lows will also get colder with Valley lows in the 30s, and single-digit temperatures in the high country by Thursday morning.

We'll dry out across the state on Thursday but the cooler air will linger, keeping Valley highs in the 60s through the end of the week.

Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 70s by the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.32" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.17"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

