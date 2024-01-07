MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Significant winter storm moving in for Sunday

PHOENIX — A powerful cold front is on the way, bringing a lot more snow to Arizona's high country, more Valley rain, and a big cool-down.

This storm will impact outdoor events/activities and travel across Arizona, so Sunday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect late Saturday night through Sunday night for areas along the Mogollon Rim and in northeast Arizona.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for most of northern Arizona and for the higher terrain just east of the Valley, including the Superstition Mountains.

We could see a little more than a tenth of an inch of rain in the Valley and as much as four to eight inches of snow in places above 5,000 feet in elevation.

The snow level will go as low as 3,000 to 3,500 feet, so we could see a dusting to an inch of snow in spots like Globe and Sunflower, just northeast of the Valley.

Here are some other places where snow is expected on Sunday:

Pine-Strawberry: 6-10"

Pinetop-Lakeside: 5-9"

Flagstaff: 4-8"

Williams: 4-8"

Payson: 4-8"

Show Low: 4-6"

Heber-Overgaard: 3-5"

Window Rock: 3-5"

Sedona: 3-5"

Prescott: 3-5"

Wind gusts near 55 mph could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility on Sunday across the high country, so avoid all unnecessary travel.

Wind Advisories are in effect for areas in northwest Arizona and southeastern Arizona through Sunday.

As colder air settles in behind Sunday's storm, we will likely see the first freezes of the season for many Valley locations.

Freeze Watches and Hard Freeze Watches are in effect for the entire Phoenix Metro and most of central and southern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.01" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.00"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

