MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms likely to kick off the weekend

PHOENIX — After more than two months without rain, our dry streak is over after picking up nearly a tenth of an inch of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Thursday.

Even more rain is on the way, too!

While a stray shower is possible today, it won't be until overnight tonight and Saturday that rain chances really ramp up the core of this storm system moves through.

The Valley will likely see scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms through the morning on Saturday, so you may need to postpone your outdoor plans until later in the day.

Parts of central and southern Arizona, including the Valley, could see another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain with higher amounts near the mountains.

Parts of northern Arizona and the high country could see around a quarter to half an inch of rain over the next few days.

Temperatures are dropping, too. Valley highs will fall from the low to mid 80s today into the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

Breezes will pick up on Sunday as another storm system moves down from Utah and clips by the Four Corners. Gusts will peak near 30 mph in the Valley and 35 mph up north.

We could also see a few more showers on Sunday across Arizona, but our forecast will dry out again on Monday.

Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s through Thanksgiving week in the Valley.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.12" (-3.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.20"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar