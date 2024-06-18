MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Short break from the 110+ days in Phoenix, before temperatures soar again

PHOENIX — The Phoenix area is catching a break from those 110+ temperatures and Valley highs will end up right near normal through midweek.

Despite getting a bit of a break from the extreme heat, it's still important that you're keeping heat safety top of mind this time of year.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse, and muscle cramps.

The break from the more intense heat won't last long, though. High pressure will build back in late this week sending temperatures soaring to 110+ again.

Our risk for heat-related illnesses will be going up as we see highs in the Valley approach or surpass 115 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is now in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday for the entire Phoenix Metro Area and all of south-central Arizona.

Thursday and Friday are now ABC15 Weather Action Days and we encourage you to take action now to prepare for this next round of extreme heat. Consider canceling or adjusting outdoor plans and make sure you're keeping an eye on your kids and elderly family members as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses as temperatures climb.

As temperatures heat up, daytime highs and overnight lows will also be in record territory, either tying or coming within a degree or so of the record highs and record-warm lows for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Moisture will also start to increase around our state late this week and we could see scattered thunderstorms in the high country and parts of eastern Arizona as early as Thursday, and each day through the weekend.

There's also a very slight chance for storms here in the Valley. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

