MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Severe winds, dust and flooding possible as storm chances ramp up across Arizona!

PHOENIX — It's going to be another day of sizzling hot temperatures but humidity is also on the rise as storm chances ramp up across Arizona today.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect across northwestern Arizona and areas along the lower Colorado River Valley through tonight.

Meanwhile after a warm start with temperatures in the 90s, Valley highs will top out around 110 degrees this afternoon.

With this sizzling hot forecast, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke is high.

So, limit your time outside, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.

As temperatures heat up, we're also watching for more monsoon storms around Arizona today.

As a disturbance moves through northern Mexico will enhance the storm potential around our state today, including here in the Valley.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing severe, damaging winds, blowing dust, hail, and areas of heavy rain and flash flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Phoenix Metro and most of south-central and southwestern Arizona today. Blowing dust could drop visibility to as low as a quarter of a mile in these areas, so be prepared to "Pull Aside, and Stay Alive" if you get caught in a dust storm while on the road.

The key timing to watch out for storms in the Valley will be after 5 p.m. today.

Late night storms and left over clouds will help keep temperatures down a bit, too.

Valley highs will dip below 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday before heating up again heading into the weekend.

Air quality is also a concern in the Valley again this week.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect though today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Thursday.

Ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking. Even healthy adults trying to exercise outside may experience health impacts.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

