MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Several rounds of rain and snow headed our way

PHOENIX — We're wrapping up the week with a big warm-up!

High pressure is bringing the highest temperatures of the year so far.

After topping out at 74 for a high on Thursday, today could be a little warmer with Valley highs reaching the mid 70s this afternoon.

The warm-up ends soon though, back-to-back storms are headed our way over the weekend and early next week.

The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to our state.

Expect scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms throughout the day on Sunday.

Up north, snow levels could go as low as 5,000 feet and gusts near 40 mph could lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times.

Another storm will be moving in right behind it late Monday and Tuesday, so rain and snow chances will continue across our state into early next week.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as we track significant impacts to outdoor events and road travel across Arizona through the MLK Day weekend.

Take action now to adjust your plans and prepare for all the rain and snow coming our way.

Right now, estimates show that some Valley locations could get over an inch of rain during that three day stretch and spots up north, like Flagstaff, could pick up over a foot of snow.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.18" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

