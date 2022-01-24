MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures to start the week

PHOENIX — We're in for a gorgeous start to the week!

Valley highs will end up right near normal, in the upper 60s today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

A disturbance brushes by our state to the northeast on Tuesday, but aside from a few flurries in northeast Arizona, the rest of the state stays dry.

Breezes will pick up across northern Arizona starting Tuesday, but Valley winds stay light most of the week.

High pressure builds in late this week sending temperatures back into the low 70s starting Thursday.

Overnight lows in the Valley will continue to cool into the 40s each morning.

Highs will reach the low 70s through the weekend, even as another storm system moves through.

At this point, it looks like we'll just see a few more clouds across the state on Saturday but otherwise things are looking dry as we wrap up the month.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.55" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

