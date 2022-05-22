MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Seasonable Sunday temperatures with some breezes

PHOENIX — We are hanging on to the double digits, but not for long.

Valley highs will be in the mid- to upper-90s through Sunday with just a few afternoon breezes. Phoenix will see a high of 97 degrees - on par for this time of year.

Enjoy the cooler air while it lasts because we have another big warm-up ahead.

High pressure builds in mid-week and temperatures will be back in the triple digits starting Tuesday. The forecast looks to remain very hot and breezy leading up to Memorial Day weekend as well.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

