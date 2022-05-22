MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Seasonable Sunday temperatures with some breezes

PHOENIX — We are hanging on to the double digits, but not for long.
Valley highs will be in the mid- to upper-90s through Sunday with just a few afternoon breezes. Phoenix will see a high of 97 degrees - on par for this time of year.
Enjoy the cooler air while it lasts because we have another big warm-up ahead.
High pressure builds in mid-week and temperatures will be back in the triple digits starting Tuesday. The forecast looks to remain very hot and breezy leading up to Memorial Day weekend as well.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________