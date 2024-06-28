MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Scorching heat, air quality alerts & lingering monsoon storm chances in Arizona

PHOENIX — Phoenix kicking off the day with more record-setting warmth! Getting a head start on what's going to be another scorching hot day and weekend.

The low at Phoenix Sky Harbor only cooled to 93 degrees this morning. If the temperature doesn't drop further, that sets a new record warm low temperature for today's date. The current record stands at 89 set in 2021.

With more overnight lows in the 90s expected, more daily records could be set over the next week.

High pressure is bringing all this heat and sending daytime highs soaring above 110 degrees for the next several days in Phoenix, too.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

Sunny skies and lighter winds will also create an uptick in ozone pollution.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and Ozone High Pollution Watches have been issued for Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Maricopa County.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of ozone pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease, and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Consider driving as little as possible, carpooling, and using public transportation. Also, re-fuel your vehicle in the evening and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines to help reduce pollution.

As high temperatures climb even further over the weekend, Phoenix will be back in record territory on Sunday. The current record high on Sunday is 115 degrees, set back in 2013.

Humidity will linger but as drier air moves in higher up in the atmosphere, most of the Valley will catch a break from monsoon storms over the next few days. However, we could see a few storms come close to the Valley this afternoon and evening, with more storms across the higher terrain over the next few days.

The biggest hazards with any storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see some downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Storm chances will start to climb again on Sunday and are likely stick around through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.81" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

