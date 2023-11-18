MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Scattered showers through Sunday before we dry out again!

PHOENIX — After more than two months without rain, our dry streak is over!

The Valley will likely see scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, so you may need to postpone your outdoor plans. Lingering light sprinkles will stay with us through the evening.

Up in the High Country off and on showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Sunday afternoon. With snow level dropping to 8,000 feet but only a trace will fall.

Parts of central and southern Arizona, including the Valley, could see another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain with higher amounts near the mountains.

Temperatures are dropping, too. Valley highs will fall into the mid to upper 70s this weekend.

Breezes will pick up on Sunday as another storm system moves down from Utah and clips by the Four Corners. Gusts will peak near 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph up north.

We could also see a few more showers on Sunday across Arizona, but our forecast will dry out again on Monday.

Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s through Thanksgiving week in the Valley.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.12" (-3.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.20"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

