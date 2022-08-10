MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Risk of heavy rain and flooding as our monsoon stays active

PHOENIX — Stay weather-aware as the threat for monsoon storms continues across Arizona!

Areas across northern Arizona have the best chance for storms today, with storms developing throughout the afternoon and evening.

There's also a slight chance for storms in the Valley today, but it looks like we'll see our best chance for more rain late tonight through early Thursday morning.

Heavy rain and flooding will continue to be the biggest hazard with storms that develop around our state. A Flood Watch remains in effect across Mohave county, in northwest Arizona through tonight.

Gusty winds, dangerous lightning and hail are also possible with any of the monsoon storms that develop across Arizona.

Chances for more monsoon storms will be in the forecast each day this week and through the weekend, too.

With all of this monsoon moisture in place, it'll stay muggy but temperatures will not be as hot.

Valley highs will only reach the upper 90s to low 100s each day this week, putting us a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Morning temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, so we will get some relief from the heat in the overnight hours.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.80" (-2.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.57"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

