MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Return of 110s this week and chance of showers

PHOENIX — Storm chances will decrease for Sunday as drier air moves into the state but the monsoonal moisture ramps up at the start of next week.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. To date, 2023 tied with 1995 for the driest start to the monsoon on record here. (Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995.)

This is also the first time in recorded history that Phoenix has not received any measurable rainfall in the months of April, May, June and July.

Monsoon storms are most likely across northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona but a few storms could make it into the Valley the next couple of evenings.

With any of the monsoon storms hitting our state, watch out for heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, powerful wind gusts and even isolated flooding. Areas of blowing dust are possible in the Valley and across our central deserts, too.

Daytime highs in the Valley will head back to 110 degrees Sunday, but heat index values will make it feel two to three degrees hotter each day as humidity stays high.

Temperatures will soar again early next week, likely topping 110 Monday and approaching 115 by the middle of next week.

Phoenix has now had 42 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

We've also had 26 days so far with lows in the 90s. That is already the second most ever recorded and we still have all of August to get through! The record is 28 days set in 2020 and that record will likely get broken this summer.

We could also add to our tally of days at 115 degrees or hotter next week. 2023 is already in the top spot with 19 days so far. The previous record of 14 days was set in 2020.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, remember to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by the heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.57"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

