MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth to start December

We're nearing record temperatures again this Friday as we brace for a warm afternoon.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 07:01:11-05

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to December in the Valley!

We broke a record Wednesday with a high of 85 degrees and we tied the record Thursday with a high of 84 in Phoenix.

Friday will be a close one, too. The record is 81 degrees set back in 1940 and the forecast is 80 degrees in Phoenix.

Temperatures look a bit lower over the weekend as we drop into the upper 70s, but that's still going to put us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Mornings will stay cool at least, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Next week, we're tracking a storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest that will swing down toward Arizona Monday night.

Temperatures will drop and we could see rain and snow showers across our state on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.26" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
