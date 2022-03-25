MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth possible as temps head into the 90s!

PHOENIX — Get ready to feel the heat!

High pressure is building in and temperatures will soar as we head into the weekend.

We'll see our first 90-degree day of the year in Phoenix today.

We could even set a new record! The forecast high is 94 degrees and the current record is 93 (set back in 1990.)

Our sunburn time is also dropping down to just 15 minutes as our UV index climbs. So make sure you're protecting your skin if you're spending time outdoors.

Saturday will be even warmer as Phoenix approaches 96 degrees, but the record that day is 100.

This stretch of 90s won't last long, though.

Another storm system is set to move in early next week dropping temperatures, picking up winds and bringing rain and snow chances back to our state.

Breezes will pick up on Sunday ahead of the storm as Valley highs reach the low 90s.

Then, we will drop nearly 10 degrees on Monday and another 10 to 15 degrees on Tuesday. That will put Valley temperatures in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We could see a few showers as early as Monday afternoon, but our best rain chances will be in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday. Several thunderstorms could develop as this storm moves through, too.

Some Valley locations could pick up around a quarter of an inch of rain and snow will be accumulating in spots up north above 6,500 feet in elevation.

Right now, it's looking like Flagstaff could see around one to three inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday.

Winds will get gusty, too.

Look for peak gusts near 30 mph in the Valley on Monday and gusts near 45 mph across northern Arizona as this storm system approaches.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.96" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

