MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth ahead of a big storm later this week

PHOENIX — Clouds have moved in across Arizona, but we won't see any rain today.

Instead it's going to be a record-setting warm day as high pressure remains overhead.

Phoenix will soar to more than 15 degrees above average, reaching 81 for a high this afternoon. That would also set a new record as the current record high for today's date sits at 79 degrees, set back in 1950.

This warmth won't last long though, temperatures begin dropping on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s through Thursday.

Then we get an even bigger dose of cool air by Friday and this weekend as a storm system moves in bringing widespread rain and some high country snow. Valley highs are set to drop all the way into the low to mid 60s starting Friday.

The Valley could see spotty showers as early as Tuesday, but rain chances climb on Wednesday and Thursday. Then it's likely the bulk of the rain will fall on Friday. Showers could also continue on Saturday and linger into Sunday before we begin drying out.

At this point, it looks like the Valley could end up with just over an inch of rain over the course of multiple days by the time this storm system clears out.

This storm will be fairly warm as it initially moves in, so snow levels will stay near 8,000 feet through Friday. However, snow levels will drop to near 6,000 feet by Sunday as this storm moves east.

At this point it looks like the more significant snow accumulation will be over the highest peaks in our state, above 8,000 feet, but we could pick up about two to four inches of snow in spots like Flagstaff and along the Mogollon Rim through the weekend.

That means it could be a white Christmas in parts of Arizona!

For the Valley, Christmas Day is looking mostly sunny with just a 10-percent chance of rain. It'll be much cooler though, with the highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s that afternoon.

This incoming storm could lead to some holiday travel issues ahead of Christmas, so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

