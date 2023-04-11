MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record temperatures in jeopardy today!

PHOENIX — Phoenix saw it's first 90-degree day of the year on Monday, and we're getting even warmer today.

The forecast high is 99 degrees today which not only puts temperatures well above what's normal for this time of year, it could also set a new record. Today's record high stands at 98 degrees set back in 1989.

We'll also be very close to seeing the triple digits for the first time this year. On average, Phoenix has its first 100-degree day of the year around May 2nd.

These temperatures are incredibly warm for this time of year and our bodies haven't had much time to acclimate yet, so take action to keep yourself safe this week. Stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the afternoon and don't forget the sunblock for your outdoor activities.

By midweek, another storm system will track to our north bringing more wind and cooler air to Arizona.

Valley highs will fall into the mid 90s on Wednesday before dropping into the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

Winds will pick up across Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts near 25 to 30 mph here in the Valley.

Winds will be even stronger up north, especially on Thursday. Peak gusts could top 40 mph in Flagstaff, across northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

Although our forecast looks to stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Verde, the Salt and Gila rivers through Friday (April 14th) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.18" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

